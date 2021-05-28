HSBC Says U.S. Remains Vital Market Despite Retail Exit

The USD forex market has remained steady, trading within range against both the Dollar and Euro and with the US Dollar Index above the all-important 90 mark. This comes as US retail sales data failed to impress, posting bigger losses than had been expected. This seems to have led the Dollar slightly higher than the lows it had hit, particularly against Sterling. There also does not seem to be any likelihood of a policy change being triggered from the Fed as they start their two-day meeting, though all eyes will remain on comments they have to make. Ahead of this, markets on Wall Street opened down with traders waiting to see what will come from the meeting.