The Victoria state officials in Australia have found a highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus for the first time in the latest virus outbreak in Melbourne. The newly found variant has stoked concerns over a major spike in COVID19 cases. The World Health Organization has classified the Delta variant in the four COVID19 variants of concerns (VOCs) due to its high rate of infection. This variant has apparently caused a devastating outbreak of COVID19 in India recently. The Chief Medical Officer from Victoria State, Brett Sutton has said that the Delta variant is the strain of major concern. He has said that it is a different variant from others in terms of spread. Brett Sutton has said that the Delta variant is not linked to any sequenced COVID19 cases in Australia from hotel quarantine or somewhere else. Health officials have warned that it is a huge matter of concern that the variant is not linked to other cases but they are trying to track down all primary case contacts. They are trying to find out where it might be been obtained. Two members of the same family have been found to be infected with the Delta variant after they have traveled to neighboring New South Wales (NSW) two weeks ago. As per the report, they have visited many popular tourist spots in the southern area of the state.