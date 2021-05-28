Rocky, Broward’s first therapy K9, retires from Davie police

Two pioneering Davie police officers have retired, including a four-legged one who “played a role in putting some very, very bad people in prison and in jail,” according to Davie police chief Stephen Kinsey.

K9 Rocky, a 7-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever, retired along with his handler, Detective Lisa Choquette, a 21-year veteran.

Rocky and Choquette worked together for five years for the Davie Police Department.

Rocky, who was Choquette’s personal dog since he was a puppy, became Broward County’s first therapy canine in 2016 after undergoing 40 hours of training from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. There are now therapy canines in the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Sunrise Police Department, Kinsey said.

Rocky comforted more than 100 victims, including those of sex crimes and child abuse, during his time with the police, according to Kinsey.

“There have been instances where victims absolutely would not open up, or could not speak to detectives because of the traumatic events they’d gone through,” Kinsey said, “and yet when Rocky comes in and comforts them and sits by them and they get to play with him, they tend to open up, and a lot of times our detectives are able to get the information they need to go after the suspects and put them in jail.”

It’s expected Rocky will live a good life in retirement along with Choquette and her husband, Rob, a sergeant with the Davie Police Department.

“They both get to ride off into the sunset having a tremendous effect on the town of Davie and citizens and residents of Davie, and doing something that hadn’t been done in this county before she did it five years ago,” Kinsey said.

Rocky, who also made appearances at schools in Davie, will be replaced in the police department by Buddy, a mixed breed who is still completing training.