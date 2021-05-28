Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness
Homelessness is on the rise with more than 580,000 people in the U.S. without a place to live, and that number is expected to grow. Yesterday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge was picked to lead the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which will coordinate the Biden administration response. Fudge told NPR it will be very different from that of the prior administration. NPR's Pam Fessler reports.www.ketr.org