Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

City Council discussed a proposal for allocating funds from a potential grant created to pursue the state’s goal of ending homelessness at its June 15 meeting. The City of Alameda is in line to receive $285,767 from round two of California’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP- 2) grant program. The state will be allocating $300 million HHAP-2. The grant program is designed to develop a unified response among local jurisdictions to reduce and end homelessness. The funds will be allocated to 44 continuums of care, the 13 most populous cities in the state and 58 counties. A continuum of care is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals.