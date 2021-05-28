Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans, White House Move Closer To Infrastructure Deal

ketr.org
 28 days ago

Very often, the simplest thing to compromise is a debate over numbers. You tell your kid to go to bed in 10 minutes, she asks for 20, so you settle on 15. Congress faces a similar debate over numbers in an infrastructure bill, though they are just a bit larger. Republicans yesterday offered to spend more than $900 billion on things like roads, bridges, broadband internet and water pipes. President Biden wants around double that. In theory, they could just meet in the middle. But there are other factors that aren't in play when a kid goes to bed. Republicans disagree on how to spend that money, as well as how much. On MSNBC, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren doubted whether Republicans want a deal at all.

www.ketr.org
