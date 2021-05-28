Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coral Springs, FL

A new Hyatt hotel with a rooftop bar is coming to Coral Springs

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 19 days ago

This eight-story, 142-room Hyatt Place hotel will have a big-city vibe with a rooftop bar and restaurant. It also will have a pool and ground-floor restaurant, too.

The hotel’s construction is starting later this year in Coral Springs, at the former site of the 10-story Coral Springs Financial Plaza, which was recently demolished. The site, Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, will become a destination for nightlife, restaurant and retail venues. It’ll also offer office space and hundreds of apartments.

It’s an area designated as the future Coral Springs downtown. Developer Rod Sheldon said the vision calls for a “very new Coral Springs .”

Alongside the hotel will be 352 rental apartments in a project called Modera. It will be eight stories tall and feature studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units at a “competitive” rate. He said there will be a courtyard, pool, gym, barbecue space and “all of the amenities one would expect in a luxury rental community,” Sheldon said.

“The vision is for residents and visitors to gather in a new urban setting that captures the essence of the new downtown and the future of Coral Springs,” he said.

The construction of Modera, which has already started, is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Coral Springs, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Coral Springs, FL
Lifestyle
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Hotel#Coral#Hyatt Place#Rooftop#Modera#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Nevel has continued to exist in my head’: Q&A with ‘iCarly’ star and Boca Raton native Reed Alexander

Boca Raton native and TV star Reed Alexander is stirring up trouble again on the new “iCarly” revival. Alexander, 26, will reprise his role as Nevel Papperman on the young-adult sitcom, which will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on June 17. On the original hugely popular and Emmy-nominated Nickelodeon series “iCarly,” which aired from 2007 to 2012, Alexander’s character Nevel was ...
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Royal Caribbean postpones Odyssey of the Seas voyage after crew members test positive for COVID

The inaugural sailing of Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has been pushed back a month after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The decision wipes out a vacation for thousands of people who had planned to sail two weeks from now out of Port Everglades. Royal Caribbean said it would contact booked passengers “with options.” The cruise line did not answer questions ...