A new Hyatt hotel with a rooftop bar is coming to Coral Springs

This eight-story, 142-room Hyatt Place hotel will have a big-city vibe with a rooftop bar and restaurant. It also will have a pool and ground-floor restaurant, too.

The hotel’s construction is starting later this year in Coral Springs, at the former site of the 10-story Coral Springs Financial Plaza, which was recently demolished. The site, Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, will become a destination for nightlife, restaurant and retail venues. It’ll also offer office space and hundreds of apartments.

It’s an area designated as the future Coral Springs downtown. Developer Rod Sheldon said the vision calls for a “very new Coral Springs .”

Alongside the hotel will be 352 rental apartments in a project called Modera. It will be eight stories tall and feature studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units at a “competitive” rate. He said there will be a courtyard, pool, gym, barbecue space and “all of the amenities one would expect in a luxury rental community,” Sheldon said.

“The vision is for residents and visitors to gather in a new urban setting that captures the essence of the new downtown and the future of Coral Springs,” he said.

The construction of Modera, which has already started, is expected to be completed in summer 2023.