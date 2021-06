The second-seeded Brooklyn Nets didn’t wind up having much trouble with the seventh-seeded Boston Celtics overall in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While Boston pulled out a 125-119 home win in Game 3 behind 50 points from Jayson Tatum, every other game went the Nets’ way, by margins of 11, 22, 15, and 14. The last one there was a 123-109 win in Game 5 in Brooklyn Tuesday night, and it saw the Nets’ top three again shine, with James Harden, Kyrie Irving (seen above driving against Aaron Nesmith) and Kevin Durant producing 34, 25, and 24 points respectively (68.3 percent of the team total, down from 80.8 percent in Game 4). Here are some of their highlights: