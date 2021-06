One of the nation's most promising pass catchers has a new home as former LSU freshman Arik Gilbert let Dawgs247 know on Tuesday that he has transferred to Georgia. The former five-star prospect left the Tigers in December, moving back home to spend the rest of the semester with his family. At one time, Gilbert was committed to Florida, but he will instead suit up for the Dawgs this fall. According to Pro Football Focus, Georgia has landed the No. 2 returning tight end in college football and No. 2 overall player available in the transfer portal.