Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Linked to Jerry St. Juste

By Sean Keyser
fearthewall.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Fear the Wall! Happy Friday. Can I get something off my chest this morning? I hate writing about transfer rumors. Most of them are completely substance-less bullshit and most of them never ever come to fruition. Obviously, they’re great for traffic, and we’d probably have several factors’ more clicks every day if we covered every transfer rumor that comes across the internet’s great rumor mill, but I just hate doing it so much. The only reason I’m covering them today is because, with the season over and the EUROs not starting for a few more weeks, there’s really not much else to talk about!

www.fearthewall.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jerry St. Juste
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Alphonso Davies
Person
Maxence Lacroix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France Football#Borussia Dortmund Linked#Bvb#Chelsea#Sport Bild#Dutch#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Thomas Delaney happy at Borussia Dortmund but leaves future open

Thomas Delaney is very happy at Borussia Dortmund, but is leaving all doors open as far as his future is concerned. With just over one year left on his Borussia Dortmund contract, Thomas Delaney’s future has been the subject of a lot of speculation in recent weeks. Premier League side Southampton are said to be one of the teams interested in signing him. But Delaney is not giving much thought to his future, and is only focused on the European Championships at the moment.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund relaxed about Mahmoud Dahoud’s contract situation despite interest from other clubs

Mahmoud Dahoud’s Borussia Dortmund contract is set to expire at the end of next season. But both parties remain relaxed about the situation. Dahoud’s impressive performances in the second half of the season have prompted other clubs to show an interest in signing him. According to Kicker, interested clubs from England, Spain and Italy have already made inquiries for the German international. But despite that, both Borussia Dortmund and Dahoud can imagine a timely extension to the midfielder’s contract.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund set for pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz in July

Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to Bad Ragaz, Switzerland for their pre-season training camp ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The season may have just ended, but preparations for next season are already taking shape. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the Borussia Dortmund players will travel to Switzerland once again this summer to prepare for the upcoming season. The training camp in Bad Ragaz will take place from July 23-31. The schedule for the pre-season friendlies is also close to being finalised.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Sociedad looking to remove Borussia Dortmund’s buyback clause for Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad are negotiating with Borussia Dortmund in a bid to remove the Black and Yellows’ buyback option for Alexander Isak, reports in Spain say. Borussia Dortmund have a buyback clause for Alexander Isak, which would allow them to sign the highly rated striker for a fee of 30 million euros. While Dortmund haven’t shown any concrete interest in taking up that option just yet, Real Sociedad are looking to remove the clause. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish side are negotiating with the BVB bosses to find an economic agreement to remove the clause and obtain 100% rights to the striker.
Soccerfearthewall.com

Postseason Roundtable Part 1: Grading Borussia Dortmund’s Season

Another season has come and gone for Borussia Dortmund. The 2020-2021 season saw BVB suffer the lowest of lows and rise to the highest of heights, with plenty of controversy, tension, and lighter moments in between. Die Schwarzgelben looked dead in the water at the season’s midpoint, with manager Lucien Favre sacked and the club’s Champions League prospects looking dire.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Jude Bellingham impresses on first England start

Four Borussia Dortmund players were in action for their respective countries on Wednesday, as teams continued their preparations for the upcoming European Championships. Jude Bellingham made his first senior start for England as they took on Austria in a warm-up game ahead of the Euros. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder became the youngest player to start a game for the senior England team since Wayne Rooney in 2003. And he showed his quality once again, as he delivered an impressive performance in the heart of the England midfield.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Marius Wolf confirms he will return to Borussia Dortmund next season

Marius Wolf has confirmed that he will return to Borussia Dortmund next season after the end of his loan spell with FC Köln. Marius Wolf spent the recently concluded season on loan with FC Köln and helped them stay up in the Bundesliga. It remains to be seen what Borussia Dortmund’s future plans are with Wolf, but the versatile wide player has confirmed that he will be returning to his permanent club next season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd kickoff talks with Borussia Dortmund for Sancho

Manchester United have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho. The Athletic reports United have now begun negotiations with Dortmund over Sancho's services and have been given hope that the German outfit will accept a lower asking price this time round. There is still plenty to be...
Premier Leaguefearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Jadon Sancho News, and an (Almost) Golazo

Good morning, Fear the Wall! Happy Friday. Hurray! There’s only one week until the EUROs begin, and we finally have something to talk about! Until then, please continue to entertain our non-news transfer updates and random clips pulled off of Twitter. Manchester United Pursuing Jadon Sancho. According to the Athletic,...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man United and Borussia Dortmund remain £10m apart in Jadon Sancho valuation

On the face of it, many fans believe this transfer window will be the summer that Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally land their number one target – Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. However, despite the Red Devils retaining their strong interest in the young attacker, according to recent reports, the club’s hierarchies are struggling to agree on a final transfer fee.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

SportBILD: Borussia Dortmund looking to bolster squad in three positions this summer

Borussia Dortmund are looking to strengthen their squad with a central defender, a winger and a right back pending potential sales, according to SportBILD. The summer transfer window is just around the corner, and according to SportBILD, Borussia Dortmund may well be looking to bring in some reinforcements in the not so distant future. But before that can happen, they must sell some players.
SoccerSB Nation

Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho deal done, or not done, by end of July — report

Last year, Manchester United were (possibly the only) serious contenders for Jadon Sancho’s signature. Borussia Dortmund were willing to let him go back to England, but only on their own terms and certain conditions. One of those was to get a deal done before a stipulated deadline. United thought that this was just another negotiation tactic, and called their bluff, only to realize that BVB don’t joke at the transfer table.
Premier Leaguebvbbuzz.com

Borussia Dortmund reject Manchester United’s opening offer for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly made their first official bid for Jadon Sancho, offering 78 million euros for the Borussia Dortmund winger. This is being reported by multiple outlets in England, who claim that the offer is far too low for Borussia Dortmund to consider, and it has already been rejected. The Black and Yellows want a fee of around 90-100 million euros for Jadon Sancho, with performance related bonuses added to that figure. So the Premier League side will have to improve their offer if they want to sign the England international.