The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Linked to Jerry St. Juste

Good morning, Fear the Wall! Happy Friday. Can I get something off my chest this morning? I hate writing about transfer rumors. Most of them are completely substance-less bullshit and most of them never ever come to fruition. Obviously, they’re great for traffic, and we’d probably have several factors’ more clicks every day if we covered every transfer rumor that comes across the internet’s great rumor mill, but I just hate doing it so much. The only reason I’m covering them today is because, with the season over and the EUROs not starting for a few more weeks, there’s really not much else to talk about!