Movies

A Quiet Place

By Katie Rife
A.V. Club
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief spring break, Film Club returns this week to check in on the state of one of our critics’—and, presumably, our listeners’—favorite activities: seeing movies on the big screen. With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming widely available and theaters reopening around the U.S., we revisit a discussion about cinema safety that began last summer. And with the PSA portion of the podcast complete, Katie Rife and A.A. Dowd embark on another return to normalcy by reviewing two films coming to theaters this Memorial Day. First up is John Krasinski’s long-delayed, hotly anticipated sci-fi horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, followed by Emma Stone as a young, hip Cruella de Vil in the Disney live-action origin story Cruella.

John Krasinski
Emma Stone
TV ShowsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Movie Sequel Of All Time

In the notes for his final novel “The Last Tycoon,” American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “there are no second acts in American lives.” Certainly, that turned out to be the case for him. He died shortly after penning the comment. When it comes to entertainment, this has not been the case. Broadway shows often […]
Moviespipelineartists.com

"A Quiet Place Part II": Internal Logic Without a Theme

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is, in my opinion, one of the finest modern horror movies produced. In an era of pristine camera movements and “elevated horror,” it stands out as a film trying to be a solid thriller. It succeeds, and the reason lies in some very simple screenwriting concepts.
Paramount, CAmynewsla.com

`A Quiet Place’ And `In The Heights’ Top North American Box Office

“A Quiet Place Part II” starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski continues to scare its way to the top of the North American box office, grossing $11.65 million in its third weekend with a cumulative total of $108.99 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. Paramount’s...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘Quiet Place 2’ Passing $100 Million Is A Bittersweet Milestone For Paramount

Ten years ago, Paramount was the undisputed king of Hollywood franchise-friendly tentpole blockbusters. With $2.04 million on Thursday and a $97.3 million domestic cume after 14 days, Paramount’s A Quiet Place part II is about to become the first movie to pass $100 million domestic since the February of 2020. Call it “pandemic-era” or whatever, but the Emily Blunt/Millicent Simmonds/Noah Jupe/Cillian Murphy horror sequel, again directed by John Krasinski, will cross the $100 million mark today (or like tomorrow at 12:05 am), becoming the first movie to do so since Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Crosses $100 Million at the Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II has crossed $100 million at the domestic box office. That makes it the first post-pandemic movie to achieve that goal. It's no wonder Paramount Pictures decided to greenlight a spinoff. The sequel reaches this milestone while competing with newcomer In the Heights, the film based on Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's earlier Broadway musical, for this weekend's top spot. A Quiet Place Part II grossed $3.7 million from 3,515 locations on Friday. The film is on track to earn $11.4 million over the weekend, which would bring its overall domestic total to $108 million. The film is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray.
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place Part II’ Scares 'In the Heights' at the Weekend Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II has spent a third weekend at the top of the domestic box office, with John M. Chu’s In the Heights tapering off between Friday and Sunday. The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical was predicted to hit $15 million over the three-day frame after posting a $5 million opening day, but interest drastically petered out and it wound up with $11.4 million.
MoviesHollywood.com

Movie Theaters Are Back: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reaches $100 Million

Hollywood and movie theaters across the United States received some long-awaited and encouraging news this weekend when John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II reportedly became the first film to surpass $100 million in US ticket sales since the onset of the pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II is already...
MoviesBBC

A Quiet Place sequel passes $100m mark in US and Canada

A Quiet Place Part II has become the first film released since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to make more than $100m at the US and Canada box office. The symbolic feat will reassure cinema owners and exhibitors as they seek to rebound from the pandemic's devastating impact on their business.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Paramount Announces A Quiet Place Double Feature for Cinema Week

Paramount has announced a special, one-night-only double feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, to be held in select theaters on June 23, 2021. The double feature will offer two movies for the price of one ticket and is part of Paramount’s participation in Cinema Week, running June 22-26.
Paramount, CAramascreen.com

Here Are The Details on Paramount Pictures’ A QUIET PLACE Double Feature Fan Event!

Paramount Pictures has announced that on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021, it will be offering fans of A QUIET PLACE a one-night-only double feature, offering two movies for the price of one regular standard movie ticket. This Double Feature is a chance to relive the original film in select theatres and experience the latest installment, the critically-acclaimed box office hit A QUIET PLACE PART II, in conjunction with the first-ever Cinema Week. Additionally, there will be a special introduction by writer, director and star John Krasinski before the start of the first film.