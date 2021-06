Sinn Fein says the UK government has agreed to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster by October, paving the way for agreement at Stormont on power-sharing in Northern Ireland.The matter has been at the centre of a row that threatened to prevent the resumption of shared rule following the resignation of DUP leader Arlene Foster.Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was automatically removed from her post on Monday following Foster’s departure and she must be nominated to the role again within seven days.However, Sinn Fein has made clear it will not renominate — a move that would collapse...