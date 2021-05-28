Hope for the future springs from a bleak diagnosis

When I entered equine practice 30 years ago, I got my schedule from the office at the beginning of the day, then checked in when I had finished my appointments. I carried a beeper, and when I got a page, I had to stop at a convenience store along my route to use a pay phone. If I had to take radiographs, I developed them at the end of the day by dumping them in vats of chemicals in the practice darkroom. If I needed more or different views, I had to go back to the farm to repeat the process. Diagnosing a lameness was tricky, and chances were a horse would be treated based on a “likely guess” about what was wrong. Sore hocks? Inject them with corticosteroids and see if that helps. Sore feet? Talk to your farrier about corrective shoes.