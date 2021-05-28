Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Viewpoint: San Francisco needs to stop playing office politics

By Jim Gardner
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Francisco small businesses may soon be eligible to line up for rent relief. But not if they work out of an office.

www.bizjournals.com
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
751
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Largest Bay Area LGBTQ-Owned Businesses

This List includes companies that are at least 51% lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender owned, and headquartered in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties. In case of ties, companywide employees was used as secondary ranking criteria.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: P2 Oakland CA LLC, NRZ Enterprise Inc. and 3 more

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 4, 2021. Year to date through June 4, 2021, the court recorded 54 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 10 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

WALTER P MOORE EXPANDS WEST COAST LEADERSHIP

International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise within the firm’s Structural Engineering team further expanding their reach in the West Coast market. Rafael Sabelli, PE, SE, accepted the role of Managing Director in the firm’s San Francisco office, continuing his role as Director of Seismic Design. He is an award-winning industry leader in the development of seismic design solutions. Additionally, Sabelli is active in developing seismic design standards for steel systems and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction Committee on Specifications, serving as vice-chair of the Technical Committee on Seismic Provisions. He is a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC). Sabelli is supported by Tanjeet Juneja, PE, SE, LEED AP, a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager with a focus on science, tech and research facilities, laboratories, education, healthcare, civic, and community spaces. Juneja specializes in seismic design and analysis of structures and has experience with a wide variety of construction materials and structural technologies. “We are excited to recognize Rafael as the leader of our Structural team in San Francisco. Rafael’s leadership in seismic design contributes significantly to our firm and the broader structural engineering community. His role as seismic designer and engineer of record of the award-winning SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Air Traffic Control Tower at San Francisco International Airport exemplify his technical expertise” said Blair Hanuschak, PE, SE, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. As Managing Director in the Los Angeles office, Jeff Nixon, PE, consistently delivers high-profile projects across various market sectors including sports, aviation, commercial, entertainment, hospitality, convention centers, and education. Partnering with Sabelli as well is Ryan Anderson, SE, DBIA who is leading the San Diego office, he continues to leverage Walter P Moore’s expertise on the West Coast and internationally. Nixon, Anderson, and Sabelli are supported by Lori Lee, AIA, Managing Director for Los Angeles’ Enclosure Team, and Armen Megerdoomian, Managing Director of the Western Region Parking Services Group. Lee focuses on aviation, hospitality, sports, government, and civic projects and has been instrumental in projects such as the Allegiant Stadium, as well as the American Airlines APM Core and Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles Airport. Megerdoomian’s team offers parking master planning, feasibility studies, and full A/E design services for standalone parking structures. “Jeff Nixon’s leadership of our LA office has continued to expand our footprint as a firm. He is leading a team that is known for innovative solutions and extremely reliable delivery on every project. He and his team set a very high bar in the marketplace for engagement with our architectural and institutional clients,” said Mark Larsen, PE, SE Managing Principal and Director of Operations of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. Walter P Moore’s Structural, Parking, and Enclosure teams provide comprehensive engineering services to support the design, construction, and improvement of building structures, working with the world’s leading architects, developers, owners, and builders to deliver structures that have been recognized as among the world’s best. About Walter P Moore Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Below-Market-Rate Condominiums to be Built in Mission Bay

Condominiums offered at below-market-rates (BMR) to moderate-income buyers are being developed at 350 China Basin Street, where an eight-story building on Mission Bay South Block 9A (MB9A) is in the design process. The edifice will ultimately feature 148 BMR condos available to first-time homebuyers who earn 80 to 110 percent of San Francisco’s Area Median Income (AMI). Groundbreaking is expected in April 2022.