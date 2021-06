ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A worker killed two people and wounded two more at an Alabama fire hydrant factory early Tuesday before killing himself, police said. The gunfire - among the latest in a spate of shootings across the U.S. - broke out about 2:30 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. The gunman then drove off from the factory; his body was found hours later inside a car in Guntersville, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said.