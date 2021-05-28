Can Verily reshape health care?

Ready for Tuesday's lifting of state Covid restrictions? Here are some FAQs to help prime you for what's to come tomorrow. Mask requirements have been removed for fully vaccinated people, both for indoors and outdoors. Unvaccinated people are supposed to remain masked when indoors, but it will be on the honor system. However, there are exceptions: Even if you are vaccinated, for now you will need a mask if you are going on public transportation or in an airplane, to a school, to a doctor's office, visiting a congregant care facility or a homeless shelter. Any private facility or business like retailers can still impose a mask requirement at their discretion. So it might be best to still have one in your pocket.