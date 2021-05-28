Patriots: No way Bill Belichick tries two-QB system with Mac Jones and Cam Newton

Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday that Newton (hand) will be on the practice field this week for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. Newton sustained a bone bruise on his right throwing hand June 4 after making contact with a defender's helmet, but the issue was never considered serious and didn't prevent the quarterback from taking part in New England's OTA session this past weekend. The 32-year-old still looks to be in a good place health-wise a week and a half after suffering the injury, so he should be in line to handle most of the first-team work during the three-day minicamp. Assuming he stays relatively healthy through the end of the preseason, Newton should head into Week 1 as New England's starter, with first-round pick Mac Jones and likely one of Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer serving as depth options at quarterback.