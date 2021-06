In the past year, social media has been a saviour for many - a way for people to keep in touch with loved ones, whilst also providing light relief and entertainment, keeping us smiling when it hasn’t always been easy to! As our report, ‘The Age of Influence’ powered by Global Web Index, has shown, ‘72% of people have claimed to spend more time on social media since the Covid-19 outbreak’. Not only are people spending more time on social media, their content needs have also shifted, as memes and funny content have become the first choice for Millennials and Gen Z.