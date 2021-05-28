Marijuana arrests in state parks drop after policy changes

Friday’s shooter of two people in North Bend and a hit and run that left one person dead and a woman seriously injured managed to make his was to Milwaukee Wisconsin. Oen Evan Nicholson managed to make it to the Poodle Creek area on highway 126 before crashing the Dodge Ram pickup that he had taken from the parking lot of the Mills Casino. The truck belonged to Nicholson’s 87 year old father who was one of the shooting victims. The hit and run victims were 74 year old Anthony Oyster who is deceased and his wife 73 year old Linda Oyster. Nicholson also shot and killed 47 year old Jennifer Davidson before fleeing North Bend and driving towards Eugene. He crashed the pickup near milepost 39 on highway 126 before escaping into the woods. Authorities have not said how Nicholson got from the woods near Noti to Springfield, more than 30 miles, where he apparently abducted 34 year old Laura Johnson. Johnson was reported missing around the same time as Nicholson crashed his vehicle. Johnson told authorities that Nicholson approached her with a gun in a parking lot in Springfield and forced her into her car and made her drive to Wisconsin, where she talked him in to surrender to authorities yesterday. Johnson was unharmed.