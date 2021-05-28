Cancel
Public Safety

Marijuana arrests in state parks drop after policy changes

By andy humphrey
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) Missouri officials say arrests for marijuana use in state parks have dropped dramatically after policy changes prompted by the legalization of medical marijuana. The parks department issued new enforcement policies in April of last year. The Department of Natural Resources says 51 people were arrested for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana or synthetics in the parks in 2020, compared with 120 similar arrests in 2019. Under the new policies, people with cards showing they can use medical marijuana may use the drug in private settings at state parks.

