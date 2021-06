BOSTON -- The Red Sox needed to win a heavyweight battle to avoid being swept by the Astros at Fenway Park on Thursday night. Boston won, 12-8, in a wild slugfest that included 24 hits and six lead changes over the course of three hours and 50 minutes. The Sox got a clutch three-run go-ahead homer from Christian Arroyo in the fifth, then forfeited the lead again before putting together a five-run eighth as they improved to 38-25 on the year.