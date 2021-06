The gold market has existed for years, and it has always been pretty stable. It does not fluctuate as much as other assets do, and it doesn’t take much of an economic shock to cause gold to go up or down. Gold also has a high liquidity premium, which means that a certain percentage of gold is bought and sold regularly, but not all of it. So gold, like a stock, is an asset that can give you a return. A share, however, has a much more volatile value with the potential to lose a lot of money. At the same time, a stock’s value can increase considerably. However, a gold coin has a value that is unlikely to fluctuate much, and the value is stable. That gives gold its appeal.