Duck company | Total basketball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews went 3 for 3 with a double and home run, Gavin Dugas hit a solo shot that gave LSU the lead for good in the top of the fourth innings and the Tigers beat Oregon 4-1 at the Eugene Regional. The Tigers (37-23) can clinch a Super Regional berth with another win over No. 1 seed Oregon. Gavin Grant and Tanner Smith hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the third inning and then Grant scored on a sacrifice fly in foul territory by Kenyon Yovan to tie it at 1-1 for Oregon (39-15). Javen Coleman (3-1) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts over six innings for LSU and Devin Fontenot pitched two no-hit innings to earn his fifth save of the season.