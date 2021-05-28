Black Abbey Blasts Yacht Rock and Otaku Ramen Kicks Off an Anime Summer Series
At the Berry Hill brewery, Black Abbey celebrates the smooth sounds of Yacht Rock on Saturday, May 29, from noon until 8 p.m. Black Abbey co-founder Carl Meier will be spinning the vinyl classics from his (disturbingly) extensive collection of yacht rock albums along with flights of punny thematic beers like Steely Dank IPA and Christopher Cross Rose Shandy. The big release of the day will be their new Nice Nice Very Nice Ambrosia IPA, named after the painless prog rock pablum of the same name by the band Ambrosia.www.nashvillescene.com