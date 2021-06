Q: How does a CEO/founder/owner pick their salary?. In my first start-up, we raised $9m in our seed round — a large first round, but the times were different. The VCs set my salary without discussing or consulting with me (a different time, indeed). My prior salary as a VP before the company had been $150,000, and they raised it to $180,000, with a performance-tied bonus. On a monthly basis, that was a pretty small % of $9m for the guy that closed $6m in revenue in Year 1.