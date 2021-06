Super Regional Central | Super Regional Scoreboard | Bracket Challenge. East Carolina (44-15) at Vanderbilt (43-15) The Commodores certainly have the edge from a starting pitching standpoint. Vandy has the nation’s top one-two punch in the weekend rotation in Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. Rocker can have command issues at various times — he did in the SEC tournament. But when he’s his usual self, it’s special to watch. He will get up to 94-95 mph with his[…]