Canada has confirmed its support for the case before the International Criminal Court against the Nicolas Maduro regime for human rights violations

By Aygen Marsh
amicohoops.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s Foreign Ministry indicated Thursday that in 2018, in 2018, together with many countries, the International Criminal Court (ICC) had denounced numerous cases of grave human rights violations committed by the Nicolás Maduro regime. And they constitute crimes against humanity. The letter (also signed by the governments of Colombia, Chile,...

amicohoops.net
