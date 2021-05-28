Canada has confirmed its support for the case before the International Criminal Court against the Nicolas Maduro regime for human rights violations

On June 4, El Salvador’s Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado made an announcement, later confirmed by President Nayib Bukele, that the country had terminated its 2019 cooperation agreement with the Organization of American States (OAS) to back an International Commission against Impunity in El Salvador (CICIES). Bukele criticized the OAS and its appointment of Ernesto Muyshondt, a Salvadoran politician under investigation for conspiracy and electoral fraud, stating that the OAS could not be trusted and that partnering with a different international organization might be a better avenue; however he then went on to attack those organizations as well. This worrisome move comes just over a month after the majority bloc in El Salvador’s National Assembly, led by Bukele’s New Ideas party, moved quickly and without adherence to local or international norms to replace the attorney general and all five magistrates of the country’s Constitutional Chamber with political allies.