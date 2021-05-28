Cancel
Turn your old boxes into a kid-sized rocket ship

By Lydia Geisel/Domino
This story originally featured on Domino. Los Angeles–based visual artist Mary Lai has not one but two muses: her daughter, Rylie (4), and son, Niko (3). Her most popular work to date is an alphabet series in which each letter represents a famous artist (think: P for Picasso, F for Frida [Kahlo]), and the idea all stemmed from Rylie practicing her letters. "People loved it," she says, noting she also has a series called Fashion LeGogh, an homage to fashion icons designed as Lego-like characters. "I felt like I became the artist who was getting inspiration from her children." The trio doesn't just collaborate on art, though. At home they stay busy with larger-than-life crafts, like an interactive rocket ship made out of cardboard.

