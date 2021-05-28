What's the Most-liked Video on YouTube?

*Warning, this article contains spoilers about POSE season three. In a little over three years, Ryan Murphy’s Paris Is Burning-inspired series POSE has changed the landscape of television. Embarking on a six-month search to find and cast real trans women and LGBTQ+ actors of colour, the show was revolutionary before a single episode had even aired. The original script was reportedly rejected by 166 Hollywood studios that didn’t think there would be an audience for it. They couldn’t have been more wrong. POSE became a star-making machine that broke the mould, with myriad awards and many firsts along the way, notably having the largest cast of trans actors ever for a scripted series and, with Janet Mock, the first trans woman of colour to direct an episode of television.