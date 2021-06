A Walterboro man is charged with Felony DUI after a passenger in his vehicle died during a car crash. Roland Owens, 47, of Walterboro, is charged with Felony Driving Under the Influence Resulting in a Death. On June 3rd at about 9:56 p.m., Owens was driving a minivan along Sniders Highway (S.C. Highway 61) when he went through the intersection of S.C. Highway 45 and Highway 61 and then crashed into a tree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper First Class Nick Pye. This was a one-car collision.