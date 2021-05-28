Cancel
Congress & Courts

After delays, GOP poised to black bipartisan 1/6 riot probe

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) Senate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. That action would dash hopes for a bipartisan investigation amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters behind them. A vote on the procedural motion was bumped to Friday after delays on an unrelated bill. Broad Republican opposition was expected even as Capitol Police officers and relatives of an officer who died went office to office asking GOP senators to support it.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
#Senate Republicans#Gop#Ap#Capitol Police
