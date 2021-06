When it came to the New York Giants preseason schedule, we knew the opponents, and we also knew the date ranges. But now we have the dates and kickoff times set in stone. New York will open its three-game preseason schedule at home against the Jets on August 14 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time. They will then hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, August 22, in a 1:00 p.m. kickoff before returning home to East Rutherford to close out the preseason against the New England Patriots on Sunday, August 29, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.