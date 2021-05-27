Cancel
Public Health

News Brief: COVID Origin Probe, The Future Of Oil, Calif. Mass Shooting

By Rachel Martin
 30 days ago

Where exactly did COVID-19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to find the answer. The most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high-tech lab in Wuhan, China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan, of course, is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing yesterday.

Tamara Keith
Steve Inskeep
