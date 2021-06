Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, has come out as gay. He made the announcement in a short video on social media over the weekend. “I’m Joshua Higginbotham, and I’m gay,” he said. The three-term delegate, who was first elected when he was just 19, said he would have come out sooner, but “there were some people in [his] family who didn’t know yet ... and, frankly, they weren’t really ready to know.”