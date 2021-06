Submitted by Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno, Public Health Promotion Specialist, Greenwich Department of Health. Parental concerns are always heightened when it comes to their children and the perceived unknowns. In public health we look at good outcomes by weighing the advantages against the potential for harm. Will vaccines provide greater value for the health and safety of our children, or is potential harm a greater risk than getting COVID-19 or one of its more contagious mutations now here in Connecticut? Discussion on this issue falls on both sides of the equation and considers the following factors.