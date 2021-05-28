Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Defector politician introduces bill to compensate North Korean human rights victims

By Thomas Maresca
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNope_0aEU0Pcv00
Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who was elected to South Korea's parliament, introduced a bill on Friday that would provide compensation to victims of human rights abuses in North Korea. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI 

SEOUL, May 28 (UPI) -- Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who was elected to South Korea's parliament last year, introduced a bill Friday that would provide financial compensation to victims of human rights abuses in North Korea.

"Countless cases of severe human rights violations by the North Korean regime are still ongoing," Ji said at a news conference held via Zoom. "That's why we need the special act on the compensation for North Korean human rights violations."

According to the bill, the South Korean government would create a fund to pay defectors, drawing resources from the seizure of North Korean assets such as vessels that enter South Korean territory.

The bill would also help to redress past injustices and "be useful for our future reunification process and to inform our society of the reality of the human rights violation in North Korea," Ji said.

The defector-turned-politician lost an arm and a leg at age 13 after being hit by a train in North Korea while attempting to steal coal to sell for food. Ji managed to escape the country on crutches in 2006 and later became an activist, rising to international fame when he was invited to the 2018 State of the Union address by then-U.S. President Donald Trump. He ran for a seat in South Korea's National Assembly and was elected in April 2020.

Ji was joined at the news conference by others who have sought legal remedy against North Korea, including Cindy Warmbier, the mother of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was arrested in North Korea for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster in 2016. He was released in June 2017 in a vegetative state and died six days after returning home.

In 2018, the Warmbiers won a $500 million judgment in U.S. federal court against North Korea, which held the country accountable for the mistreatment and death of the University of Virginia student. The court last year ordered that information on $23 million in frozen North Korean funds deposited at three U.S. banks be disclosed to the Warmbiers in their attempt to collect on the judgment.

"I support you in any way I can help from the United States," Cindy Warmbier said. "I'll be there with you 100% to bring legal action against North Korea."

Also joining the press conference was Eiko Kawasaki, a Korean born in Japan who voluntarily moved to North Korea in 1960 and managed to escape in 2003. She has filed a lawsuit in Japan to hold Pyongyang responsible for the human rights violations that more than 90,000 Japanese who repatriated to North Korea suffered.

"Kim Il Sung lured us and deceived us that North Korea is a paradise," she said of the country's founder, explaining that as a Korean in Japan she faced heavy discrimination in the post-war era. "There are many victims from that case, and we wanted to pursue legal responsibility of North Korea."

The South Korean government has been seeking to improve relations with North Korea through greater engagement and economic cooperation, and the likelihood of Ji's bill being passed would appear remote.

"I'm not sure this bill will gain much political traction," said Ethan Hee-Seok Shin, a legal analyst with the Transitional Justice Working Group, a Seoul-based human rights NGO. "It's a nice idea for a public debate, but at the end of the day, I don't think this will be something that can actually be realized."

Seizing sufficient assets from North Korea for compensation would be highly unlikely, Shin said, meaning that any funding for the bill would have to come from the South Korean taxpayers. The resettlement aid and welfare assistance that South Korea already provides to roughly 35,000 North Korean defectors is a controversial subject among the public.

"The common perception here is that South Korea is being generous to actually accommodate defectors," he said. "On top of that, to ask for additional compensation for the kinds of human rights violations that they've suffered in North Korea -- it's not going to gain a lot of public support."

On Friday, Ji recognized the challenges in turning his bill into law but said that it was important to keep the North Korean human rights issue on the public agenda.

"It will take some time for the bill to be passed, but I want to take this opportunity to tell South Korean society and the international community of the severe situation suffered by North Korean people," Ji said.

A 2014 Commission of Inquiry report by the United Nations documented crimes against humanity in North Korea, including torture, rape, execution, deliberate starvation and forced labor that were "without parallel in the contemporary world."

A March report by the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea cited "the urgent need to take decisive actions to bring justice and accountability for such crimes" and recommended a referral to the International Criminal Court.

"In North Korea, those victims did not have any power," Ji said. "Outside of North Korea they can ask for compensation. All the defectors who suffered trauma just by living in North Korea should be compensated."

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Il Sung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korean Defectors#Korean People#South Korean#National Assembly#American#Japanese#The United Nations#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
Country
Japan
Related
TV & VideosBBC

A defector tells the BBC about TV choices in North Korea.

When Kim Geum-hyok was in North Korea he risked his life to watch South Korean soap operas. And then when studying in Beijing, he discovered the internet and learnt many new things about his home country. He shares why so many people are desperate to watch something different in North...
Worldktbb.com

American journalist detained in Myanmar while trying to board flight out of country

(LONDON) -- An American journalist working in Myanmar has been detained there by local authorities, according to his employer and his family. Frontier Myanmar, a Yangon-based news and business magazine that publishes in print and online in both English and Burmese, said in a statement Monday that its managing editor, Danny Fenster, was detained at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar's largest city as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has since been transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon, which has housed thousands of political prisoners.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Myanmar military leader sought to shift to civilian rule

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], May 23 (ANI): Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday expressed the intention to seek a shift to civilian rule in his first interview with foreign media after the February 1 coup. The General's comments in an online interview with Hong Kong's Phoenix Television, reported...
Celebritiespapermag.com

South Korean Politician Accused of 'Using' Jungkook to Promote Bill

A South Korean politician is under fire for using photos of Jungkook to promote a new bill. According to a new report from the Korea JoongAng Daily, National Assembly representative Ryu Ho-jeong recently posted images of the BTS star to bring attention to her new bill. Her proposed legislation seeks to liberalize tattooing in South Korea, where tattoos are legal but "must be done by a medical professional" and are often blurred or hidden with tape on televised shows.
Worldvictorygirlsblog.com

North Korea Defector Calls Out “Woke” Colleges

A defector from North Korea is calling out “woke” and politically correct colleges here in the United States. Yeonmi Park was just thirteen years old, and had already seen people die right in front of her, when she and her mother were able to escape from North Korea. However, their escape wasn’t without dangers. Slave traders captured them and sold them into slavery. If it wasn’t for the help of Christian missionaries, they’d still be slaves. Instead, they were freed and trekked across the Gobi Desert to freedom. After attending university in South Korea, she was transferred to Columbia University to finish her degree.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rick Scott urges NBC to demand Winter Olympics be moved from China over human rights abuses

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Tuesday urged NBC to demand that China be removed as host of the 2022 Winter Olympics over the country’s reported treatment of Uyghur Muslims. “NBC’s own reporting has detailed the horrors faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the genocide being committed against them by the government of Communist China,” Scott said. “Yet this American network continues to turn a blind eye to Communist China’s atrocities when it comes to allowing Beijing to host the 2022 Olympic Games.”
SocietyABC7 Chicago

International rights group accuses China of 'crimes against humanity'

Amnesty International on Thursday officially branded China's actions against its Turkic Muslim population as "crimes against humanity." "Muslims living in Xinjiang may be the most closely surveyed population in the world," Jonathan Loeb, senior crisis adviser with Amnesty International, told reporters. In conjunction with the announcement, the organization released a...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

South Korean Pres. Moon orders complete overhaul of military culture

President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for a complete overhaul of military culture amid a public outcry over the suicide of an Air Force noncommissioned officer who was sexually assaulted by her male colleague. According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon ordered the creation of an independent task force with...
WorldMMORPG News

North Korean defector describes hellish life within the regime

Yeonmi Park escaped North Korea along with her mom whenever she had been 13. She’s got now develop into a spokeswoman for other people attempting to escape. Speech from Yeonmi Park telling her story of life in North Korea and telephone telephone calls for action against such rights violators that are human. Courtesy: One Younger World.
Politicsfreenews.live

South Korean PM urges North Korea to resume dialogue

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-geum on Tuesday, on the background of the 21st anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit, called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue with Seoul, Yonhap news agency reports. “I sincerely ask you to return to the table of dialogue and reconciliation so that the hours...