Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Social spending, business tax hike drive $6T Biden budget

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans. The whopping deficit projections are being driven by Biden’s costly plans...

939theeagle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Infrastructure#Business Tax#Ap#Cabinet#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

The Biden Budget Speaks Volumes

To be sure, the Biden budget for fiscal 2022 and the ten years thereafter has much in common with other such presidential efforts. It rests on a lot of optimistic assumptions about economic directions and how White House policies will work out. But there are interesting differences. Unlike past presidents – both Democrat and Republican – this budget makes plain that the Biden White House aims to enlarge the economic role of the federal government in a fundamental way. Most interesting is the revelation in these figures that the Biden administration, despite all its aggressive policy proposals and plans to increase Washington’s role in the economy, has no expectation that these actions will enhance the overall pace of economic growth. Every other president has claimed growth promotion as a justification for his policy proposals. If Biden’s aim, then, is not American prosperity, it is fair to ask what sort of agenda his actions serve – perhaps enlarging government for its own sake.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden confirms his infrastructure 'compromise' is a sham

President Joe Biden made it quite clear on Thursday that his attempt to reach a bipartisan deal on Congress’s infrastructure package was just for show. Just hours after announcing that he had reached a “compromise” with Republican and Democratic senators on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden vowed to oppose that very same deal if he was forced to give up the progressive wish list Republicans had rejected from his original proposal.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. But he openly acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of the rest on their own.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden and senators reach infrastructure deal. Why the rest of Congress should accept it.

UPDATE (June 24, 2021, 2:30 p.m. ET): This piece has been updated to reflect that President Joe Biden has endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Democrats and Republicans say they have at least one point of policy agreement: The country desperately needs investment in its infrastructure. Yet, negotiations between the two parties have been a rollercoaster of fits and starts because of a major hurdle in accomplishing that: where the money comes from. Democrats originally proposed taxes to cover the cost; that was a nonstarter for the GOP, which wanted to scale back the scope of the package.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

McConnell: Biden Isn't 'Serious' About Bipartisanship After Infrastructure Bill Veto Threat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky claimed Thursday that President Joe Biden isn't "serious" about reaching a truly bipartisan infrastructure deal. "Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said on the Senate floor, and then later tweeted. "That's not the way to show you're serious about getting a bipartisan outcome."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's Great Society dreams slam into Democrats' tough Senate math

President Joe Biden’s dream of passing an agenda that can be mentioned in the same breath as the New Deal and the Great Society has met a fearsome opponent: math. The Democrats have much smaller majorities in both houses of Congress than when Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson ushered in the great liberal legislative accomplishments of the 20th century. Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, had bigger majorities when Obamacare was enacted.
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's corporate tax rate hike: Searching for a spending plan

President Biden campaigned on a pledge to raise taxes on the rich by reversing the 2017 tax cuts. Once in office, he issued several executive orders and the American Rescue Plan, quickly followed by his infrastructure proposal that has found little support in Congress. This spending was a placeholder for his promised higher taxes on the rich (and actually most others). The spending proposal may die, but higher taxes will reappear in other spending proposals or as a stand-alone tax “reform” bill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: House Democrats line up $1.5T in spending without budget | GOP takes aim at IRS | House Democrat mulls wealth tax

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.