Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

dailygalaxy.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”

dailygalaxy.com
View All 56 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Galaxy Cluster#Physics#Planet Earth#The Xenon Collaboration#The School Of Science#Abell 3827#The Daily Galaxy#University Of Arizona#Anthropocene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyopticflux.com

Seven Asteroids Are Approaching Earth This Week – Are We in Trouble?

Seven asteroids are coming close to our planet this week, and one of them is the size of a skyscraper. The ‘wiseguy’ is named 2021 KT1, and it measures about 600 feet across. Furthermore, some scientists even believe that the biggest asteroid from the group could even measure 1,049 feet, which would make it comparable in size to the Chrysler Building from New York City.
Astronomyclimate.news

Our sun is going into hibernation and that means more temperature drops

Each sunspot cycle has been getting less intense. This means temperature drops… And right now, the weather is following this trend. (Article republished from StrangeSounds.org) Comparison between solar maximum and solar minimum. Picture: NASAJust a few days ago, I discussed the space weather forecast of several scientists for solar cycle...
AstronomyPosted by
CNN

Newly discovered planet could have water clouds

(CNN) — Scientists have discovered an exoplanet located 90 light-years from Earth with an intriguing atmosphere -- one that could contain water clouds. Exoplanets are planets located outside of our solar system. This exoplanet, called TOI-1231 b, completes a full orbit around its star every 24 Earth days. It orbits...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Physicists Have Broken The Speed of Light With Pulses Inside Hot Plasma

Sailing through the smooth waters of vacuum, a photon of light moves at around 300 thousand kilometers (186 thousand miles) a second. This sets a firm limit on how quickly a whisper of information can travel anywhere in the Universe. While this law isn't likely to ever be broken, there are features of light which don't play by the same rules. Manipulating them won't hasten our ability to travel to the stars, but they could help us clear the way to a whole new class of laser technology. Physicists have been playing hard and fast with the speed limit of light pulses...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Mysterious protein makes human DNA morph into different shapes

The differences between human DNA and mosquito DNA aren't limited to the arrangement of letters in the genetic code. If you were to slice open a human cell and a mosquito cell and peer into the nucleus of each, you'd see that their chromosomes are folded with a dramatically different type of genetic origami. Now, researchers have figured out how to fold one type of DNA to take the shape of the other — essentially making human DNA coil like a mosquito's.
AstronomyInternational Business Times

'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse 2021: Spiritual And Biblical Meaning

This year's "ring of fire" solar eclipse will occur at approximately 6:52 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Astrologers advise people to avoid jumping to conclusions and let the universe reveal the things it has in store. For many people, eclipses are seen as good omens and a chance to celebrate and...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists believe humans have a hard limit for lifespan

A new study has been published that suggests humans have a hard limit for living, and once that limit is reached, the body is no longer able to repair itself. While scientists believe humans may live for between 120 and 150 years, we won’t be able to live beyond a certain “absolute limit.” The study suggests that after 120 to 150 years of age, the body would completely lose its ability to recover from stresses.
AstronomyPhys.org

Radio sources in the galaxy cluster ClG 0217+70 inspected by astronomers

Using the LOw Frequency ARray (LOFAR) and the Very Large Array (VLA), astronomers have conducted radio observations of a galaxy cluster known as ClG 0217+70 and obtained important information regarding giant radio sources in this cluster; one of them appears to be the most extended radio relic so far identified. The finding is reported in a paper published June 1 on arXiv.org.
Astronomyearth.com

Tonight’s Super Moon coincides with a total lunar eclipse

Just hours after it reaches its closest point to Earth, tonight’s full moon will enter our planet’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse. The Super Blood Moon will appear 17 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a regular full moon. During the lunar eclipse, skygazers in Australia, western parts...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

This 3-Billion Light-Year Long Galaxy Chain Could 'Overturn Cosmology'

For a long time, scientists have thought the distribution of matter was evenly spread throughout the observable universe. It's the bedrock of cosmology. Or so we thought. Researchers discovered a colossal arc of galaxies that spans an unconscionably vast distance of more than 3 billion light-years in a distant corner of the universe, according to a virtual briefing of the American Astronomical Society on June 7.
Astronomyquantamagazine.org

Astronomers Find Secret Planet-Making Ingredient: Magnetic Fields

We like to think of ourselves as unique. That conceit may even be true when it comes to our cosmic neighborhood: Despite the fact that planets between the sizes of Earth and Neptune appear to be the most common in the cosmos, no such intermediate-mass planets can be found in the solar system.
Astronomyinterestingengineering.com

Scientists Move Closer to Uncovering the Nature of Antimatter

For more than a decade, scientists have known that the subatomic particles called charm mesons can travel as a mixture of their particle and antiparticle states. Now, a new discovery made by Oxford physicists analyzing data from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC, part of CERN) is showing for the first time that they can also oscillate between these two states.
AstronomySilicon Republic

Scientists record best view yet of ‘gargantuan’ cosmic explosion

Researchers in Ireland were part of an international team that dissected the afterglow of a gamma-ray burst in ‘our cosmic backyard’. Scientists have gained the best view ever recorded of a gamma-ray burst – the brightest explosion in the universe. An international team, including researchers from the Dublin Institute for...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

China's Advanced 'Artificial Sun' Fusion Reactor Just Broke a New World Record

China has achieved a new milestone in humanity's experiments to harness the power of the stars. On Friday, the Chinese Academy of Sciences' fusion machine reached 120 million degrees Celsius (216 million degrees Fahrenheit) and clung onto this for 101 seconds. The last time EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak or HT-7U) held onto a writhing loop of plasma for so long was in 2017, but the temperature only reached a mere 50 million °C. In 2018, the reactor held gas heated beyond the 100 million degree benchmark regarded as crucial for generating power, but could only sustain the plasma for around 10 seconds. Now that...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Bizarre particle discovered morphing between matter and antimatter raises mystery about the Big Bang

Subatomic particles can rapidly change between matter and antimatter, scientists have now found.This groundbreaking discovery was made by monitoring charm mesons, which are subatomic particles that contain a quark (elementary particles, and fundamental block of matter) and an antiquark.Every particle has an antiparticle, which has the same mass, lifetime, and spin, but the opposite physical charge – including electrical. A mass of quarks form composite particles known as hadrons, the most stable of which are protons and neutrons found in atoms.In quantum physics, a charm meson can be both a particle and an antiparticle at once, in the same...
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists rewrite the origins of the humble watermelon

A classic summertime treat for picnics and barbecues is a nice, cold watermelon. Researchers have published a new study in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” that rewrites the origins of the domesticated watermelon we know and love today. The researchers used DNA from greenhouse-grown plants that represent all species and hundreds of varieties of watermelons.