Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Edesa Biotech to Join Panel Discussion at Industry Event

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 19 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual event organized by the Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization. As part of a panel of health science and investment professionals, Dr. Nijhawan is expected to discuss publicly available information regarding Edesa and its corporate strategy.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
590
Followers
8K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Health Science#Panel Discussion#Toronto#Edesa Biotech Inc#Eb01#Ards#Acd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Entheon Biomedical Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Lobo Genetics Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genetic Screening Platform Technology and Data to Strengthen Entheon's Psychedelic-Assisted Protocols. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the...
Businesshifipig.com

Aldo Filippelli Joins Krell Industries

ALDO FILIPPELLI JOINS KRELL INDUSTRIES AS SALES REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE AMERICAS. Krell Industries, the well known American high-end HiFi brand has announced the appointment of Aldo Filippelli as Sales Representative for The Americas. In his new role, Mr Filippelli will work with Krell’s dealers in the US and Latin America.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Core One Labs Plans Share Consolidation In Preparation Of Listing Its Common Shares On Nasdaq

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the "Company" or "Core One") advises that in preparation of a potential listing of its common shares on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange"), the Company is planning a share consolidation of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of eight (8) pre-Consolidation shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation share (the "Planned Consolidation"). As of the date of this news release, the Company has 114,600,611 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options and warrants would also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Planned Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Liberty Defense Announces Upgrade To OTCQB Venture Market In US

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (" Liberty" or the " Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to upgrade from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB ® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Liberty will commence trading on the OTCQB at the market open on June 15, 2021, under the symbol "LDDFF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "SCAN".
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Integrated Management Information, Inc. (NMG) Announced 7M Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" ) (NYSE: NMG) today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 7,000,000 of its common shares (the "Common Shares"). All of the Common Shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by Nouveau Monde. Nouveau Monde also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering (the "Over-Allotment Option").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEWARK, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.
Economyasist.org

Publishers and Industry Panels

Journal and series editors will share their ideas about the future of publishing. They will discuss their work as editors and the challenges and opportunities they see going forward in managing and advocating for excellence. Presenters. Steven Sawyer, Professor and Core Faculty of Renée Crown Honors Program, Syracuse University, Journal...
BusinessBevNET.com

Veteran Food And Beverage Industry Executive Joins Phocus

“I have always been attracted to highly differentiated, quality-oriented brands so I am very excited to be joining the Phocus team” Muldoon said. “Phocus has become nationally recognized as first to market in the caffeinated sparkling water category and I am really looking forward to working with Todd and the team to optimize the product offering and streamline the supply chain to help Phocus drive growth” Muldoon added.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Edesa Biotech to Attend BIO Digital 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today that the company's senior management are scheduled to attend the 2021 BIO Digital Conference being held June 14-18, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ATA, Inc. (ATAI) Announces Proposed 14.286M IPO Between $13-$15/Sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. atai Life Sciences B.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten initial public offering of 14,286,000 of its common shares. All common shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by atai. The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,900 common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per common share. atai has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ATAI."
Stocksdrpjournal.com

What To Expect From E79 Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:ESVNF) (CSE:ESNR)

E79 Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:ESVNF) (CSE:ESNR) stock ended higher on an unusual volume Tuesday. E79 Resources Announces $8 Million Financing, Led by Eric Sprott. ESVNF announced it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of $8,000,000, including a lead order of $5,000,000 from Eric Sprott, and a $3,000,000 order from a strategic investment fund.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

USA: Dr. Jennifer Wilcox Joins Panel Discussion on Hydrogen Opportunities and Activities at DOE

On June 7, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, participated in the opening plenary session titled, “H2@Scale Opportunities and Activities at DOE” at the DOE Hydrogen Program’s 2021 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR). The Hydrogen Program’s opening day covered a myriad of different hydrogen technologies including: fuel cell technologies; technology acceleration; interagency and intra-agency activities; and safety codes and standards.
Financial Reportsjioforme.com

Rice Acquisition Corporation II Announces Initial Public Offering Price of $ 300 Million

Carnegie, PA-Rice Acquisition Corporation II (“Company”) today announced an initial public offering (“IPO”) price of $ 10.00 per unit for 30,000,000 units. This offering has been upsized from the basic offering of 25,000,000 units. The unit will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and will trade on the ticker symbol “RONIU” from June 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common stock and a quarter of the redeemable stock. Warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common stock at an exercise price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities that make up the unit begin trading individually, Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “RONI” and “RONIWS,” respectively.
Cancerttownmedia.com

Sierra Oncology Hosting KOL Panel Event to Discuss Momelotinib Data Presented at EHA 2021

--Chief Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Klencke, to be joined by leading myelofibrosis experts Drs. Aaron Gerds, Stephen Oh and Srdan Verstovsek-- SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced it will host an analyst and investor event on Monday, June 21 at 4:30 pm ET. The event will feature three leading myelofibrosis experts:
PetsTheHorse.com

Panel Discussion – Arthramid® Vet and other non-biologic joint medications

Veterinary Professional Development (VetPD) will convene a panel discussion on new intra-articular non-biologic joint medications and therapies including 2.5% polyacrylamide hydrogel, Arthramid® Vet on June 8, 2021. The 3 hour panel discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m. eastern time and will be recorded. Learn about Arthramid® Vet from a panel...
Economybestadvice.co.uk

CHL Mortgages joins Dynamo panel

CHL Mortgages has been appointed by Dynamo for Intermediaries following the buy-to-let lender’s return to market. The lender’s relationship with Dynamo extends over a number of years with CHL Mortgages being one of the first lenders to work it soon after the business was founded. The appointment allows Dynamo’s brokers...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cielo Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.