Edesa Biotech to Join Panel Discussion at Industry Event
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual event organized by the Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization. As part of a panel of health science and investment professionals, Dr. Nijhawan is expected to discuss publicly available information regarding Edesa and its corporate strategy.www.accesswire.com