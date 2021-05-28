Edesa Biotech to Join Panel Discussion at Industry Event

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. atai Life Sciences B.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten initial public offering of 14,286,000 of its common shares. All common shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by atai. The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,900 common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per common share. atai has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ATAI."