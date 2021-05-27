Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Examining American Jews' Relationship With Israel, Zionism

kalw.org
 30 days ago

Not for the first time, a war in the Middle East is causing some American Jews to rethink their relationship with Israel. One of many, many voices we're hearing on the conflict is Rabbi Miriam Grossman, who's been rethinking her view of Israel for years. She is the rabbi for Kolot Chayeinu, a progressive congregation in Brooklyn.

www.kalw.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Jews#Israel#Palestinians#American Jewish Committee#Rabbi#Jewish#Anti Zionism#Standing Rock Reservation#The Lakota Reservation#Holy Land#Anti Zionist#Non Zionist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
WorldYNET News

Digital discrimination: Study finds gulf between Israel's Jews and Arabs

A new study has revealed a massive gap in digital skills between Jewish and Arab sectors in Israel, with the Arab community falling far behind. The study showed that only 13% of Israeli Arabs have moderate or high-level digital skills compared to 59% of non-Haredi Israeli Jews. Follow Ynetnews on...
Middle Eastthejewishstar.com

Palestinianism reopens Nazi front against Jews

The Palestinian war against Israel is no longer something that the West can regard as a quarrel in a far-away country between people of whom they know nothing. At a recent congressional hearing, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has a long history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks, equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban in committing “crimes against humanity.” When 12 Jewish Democrats accused her of bigotry, she and her allies accused them of racism and Islamophobia.
ReligionForward

How are Jewish summer camps talking about Israel? It’s complicated.

The Chalutzim program at Wisconsin’s Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute, the Reform summer camp known as OSRUI, is famous for its Israeli counselors, two hours of daily Hebrew class, and a “British Haganah” reenactment of emigrating to the land of Israel. This summer, Chalutzim will do Israeli dancing on Friday nights as always, but other aspects of the program, for 10th and 11th graders, will be adjusted to include more room for Arab-Israeli and Palestinian narratives.
Businessheritagefl.com

Boycott Israel? No, Ben & Jerry's is boycotting social media

(JTA) – Pro-Palestinian activists were swarming the social media comments sections of Ben & Jerry's to demand the company boycott Israel. In response, Ben & Jerry's appears to have indeed entered a boycott - of social media itself. The international ice cream brand with hundreds of millions of dollars in...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.
Middle Eastdnyuz.com

‘My Zionism’: Israel’s latest unsuccessful PR stunt

On June 1, Ashager Araro, an Israeli army reserve lieutenant of Ethiopian Jewish descent, released a video on Instagram captioned “My Zionism”. In the almost three-minute clip, Araro accuses those who consider Zionism to be an “imperialist idea”, of “actively” deleting “the history of Brown and Black Jews”. She claims...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Has Hatred of Jews Morphed into Mania/Mass Hysteria?

I think Jew hatred has now reached a worldwide case of hate-based insanity. Here is the definition of insanity: madness, and craziness characterized by certain abnormal mental or behavioral patterns. And we can add mass hysteria, culturally acquired psychosis, and the internalization of a Jew hating cultural meme. It could even be a dissociative disorder; a mental disorder that involves experiencing a disconnection and lack of continuity between thoughts, memories, surroundings, actions and identity. People with dissociative disorders escape reality in ways that are involuntary and unhealthy and cause problems with functioning in everyday life. Or perhaps it is collective obsessional behavior or a “phenomenon of collective suggestion” or “moral panic.” This is a sociological concept that refers to the phenomenon of masses of people becoming distressed about a perceived — usually unreal or exaggerated — threat portrayed in catastrophizing terms by the media.
CollegesThe Jewish Press

Former Druze MK to Represent Israel as Senior Emissary on North American Colleges

The Jewish Agency for Israel and The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington on Tuesday announced their collaboration to bring former MK Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh (Yesh Atid/Blue and White), the first female Druze lawmaker, to Washington, DC, as a senior emissary. She will also support Israel’s engagement efforts on North American college campuses, working closely with Hillel International.
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: ‘Israel should encourage Brazilian Jews to migrate’

A new study suggests that Israeli officials engaged in encouraging Jews to migrate to the occupation state should focus on Jewish communities in Brazil, Haaretz reported on Sunday. - Advertisement - The study was prepared by researchers at the Israel Institute of Technology based in Haifa. It has not yet...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Zionism has EVERYTHING to do with Judaism

The great American civil rights warrior, Martin Luther King, said way back in 1968 in response to a question from a student attacking Zionism, “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You’re talking Antisemitism.”. Today there are many people who say they are only anti-Zionistic and not anti-Semitic. They try...
ReligionPosted by
CBS News

Anti-Defamation League: American Jews concerned about rising antisemitism

An Anti-Defamation League survey suggests the most recent conflict between Israel and Gaza is creating hardships for the Jewish community in the U.S., with about 60% of American Jews reporting having personally witnessed antisemitism last month. Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, joined CBSN to discuss the consequences of inflammatory rhetoric on Israel.
Middle EastThe media Line.org

American Jews Need Strong Leadership

In recent months, the American media has been waging a war against the state of Israel. This war reached unprecedented levels during the recent Gaza crisis. Hardly a day has gone by without a critical article published against Israel – questioning not its military actions, but its entire existence. Many of these columns and op-eds are written by Palestinian writers; others by the newspapers’ staff or editorial board. The highlight was the New York Time’s decision to dedicate its front page to a visual depiction of the dozens of children killed in Gaza (one of the “children” was later discovered to be a terrorist operative), alongside a detailed story about each child. The deaths of innocent children in every war are a horrible thing. This was true even for tens of thousands of German children who died in World War II. But only neo-Nazis would blame the Allies for the death of these children, instead of pointing fingers at the Nazi regime. This is exactly the situation with Hamas and the children killed in Gaza. However, the series of op-eds and negative articles about Israel, sometimes under the pretext of so-called objectivity, have deeper foundations stemming from the extreme American left’s tendency to undermine Israel’s right to exist – among the general American population and Democrats in particular. It’s still a minority in the Democratic Party, but the anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rhetoric is spreading more and more, even among those who are generally considered center-right. What’s more, the limited majority of Democrats in both houses of Congress gives the far-left group known as “Progressives” disproportionate power over government considerations, similar to the leverage that the Arab parties will have over the considerations of the new Israeli government. It is inconceivable that in a city with the largest Jewish community in the world, New York, threats and attacks against Jews take place in broad daylight. Now more than ever before, American Jews need strong leadership. But where is it? The state of Israel also has to take a more active role in supporting American Jewry. According to the latest Pew report, 80% of American Jews, including young people, do support Israel, but this is not always expressed in political awareness. Now is the time for the 70% of US Jews who support and identify themselves as Democrats to speak up. Many of them have been quietly sitting on the sidelines, hoping that things in their party will resolve themselves. But things are only getting worse. Will they act before it’s too late? – Zalman Shoval (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Israel's lack of a constitution deepens divisions between Jews, Arabs

June 17 (UPI) -- Renewed fighting has erupted between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, endangering a cease-fire instituted after an 11-day war in May. The conflict in Gaza is an early test of Israel's new coalition government. Recently, parties across the political spectrum united to remove Israel's scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power, ending a two-year political crisis -- though he may maneuver his way back into power.
AdvocacyWashington Institute for Near East Policy

The Crisis in Relations Between Jews and Arabs in Israel: Can the Rift Be Healed?

The rioting that broke out in Israeli Arab society during Operation "Guardian of the Walls", an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas lasting from May 10 to May 21, 2021, was one of the lowest points in relations between Jewish citizens and Arabs in Israel. Unlike previous crises like "Land Day" in 1976 or the incidents in October 2000, which consisted of clashes between Arab citizens and the security services in Israel, most of the most recent confrontations were between citizens from the two sides of Israeli society.
Societysdjewishworld.com

Survey: U.S. Jews Wary of Growing Antisemitism

NEW YORK (Press Release) — A nationwide survey conducted by ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) in the aftermath of the recent violence between Israel and Hamas found that three-quarters of American Jews are more concerned about antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad, and 60 percent have personally witnessed antisemitism because of the conflict in May.
Middle EastPosted by
TheStreet

AJC Surveys Of U.S., Israeli Jews Reveal Inadequate Education On Israel, Diaspora

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The two largest Jewish communities in the world are significantly lacking in education about each other, concludes new American Jewish Committee (AJC) surveys of Israeli and U.S. Jews. The parallel studies, probing how Jews in the U.S. and America learn about each other and interact, were conducted by SSRS in the U.S. and Geocartography in Israel, leading polling firms that have carried out AJC surveys for years.
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

New AJC survey highlights knowledge gaps between American and Israeli Jews

Jews in the United States in Israel apparently know relatively little about each other, according to a news survey released on Monday by the American Jewish Committee. AJC partnered with SSRS, which surveyed a sample of 1,000 American Jews older than 18 between March 25 and May 9, resulting in a 4.5 percent margin of error and 95 percent confidence level.