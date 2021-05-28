How SEAL Training Helped Army Of The Dead Star Ana De La Reguera Get In Character - Exclusive

By now a lot of people probably know that Tig Notaro wasn’t initially cast for Army of the Dead, but things have a way of happening when a person isn’t looking and, well, Zack Snyder and his wife Deborah ended up replacing Chris D’Elia after he’d been let go due to sexual misconduct allegations. Looking over the acts he allegedly committed and trying to make sense of it isn’t the easiest thing to do since, on one hand, he denies a lot of the charges being thrown at him, but then admits that there is validity to a charge of exposing himself at one point. The idea that sex took over his life at one point is an excuse that’s been used before and thanks to some folks has gained validity somehow, but for the purpose of this article that’s where I’ll end this part of the explanation. The fact is that D’Elia was booted and Notaro was brought in, but at a notable cost.