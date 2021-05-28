Cancel
Needham, MA

Needham Senior Car Parade 2021: Residents invited to join June 5 graduation celebration

Wicked Local
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, June 5th from 9 - 10:30 am, the Needham community will line the town's streets to cheer on the Class of 2021 from Needham High School. Students will travel in decorated cars from Kendrick Street down Greendale Ave to Great Plain Ave into Needham Center. From there, the cars will travel up Highland Ave past Memorial Field and turn right onto West St and then down Webster St, ending in front of Needham High School.

www.wickedlocal.com
