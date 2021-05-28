Cancel
Steph Curry: How Warriors' MVP candidate outdid himself at age 33

Cover picture for the articleCurry, 33, finished with more points (32 per game), more rebounds (5.5) and fewer fouls (1.9) than he did as a 28-year-old unanimous MVP. Many of his other numbers — 48.2% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals — weren't far from what he averaged a half-decade ago. But unlike that 2015-16 season, Curry did it without the spacing Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Harrison Barnes provide.

Harrison Barnes
Klay Thompson
Andre Iguodala
NBANBC Bay Area

Warriors' Steph Curry Named First Team All-NBA for Fourth Time

Steph named to All-NBA First Team for fourth time in career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NBA announced Tuesday that Steph Curry made the All-NBA first team for the 2020-21 season. It is Curry's seventh career All-NBA selection, and the fourth time he has made the first team.
NBAdaytonatimes.com

Daryl Morey fined $75k for Steph Curry tweet

The NBA Monday fined Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $75,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to Morey’s social media post last week regarding Warriors star Stephen Curry. The 76ers also were fined $75,000 for Morey’s conduct. On June 3, Morey tweeted...
NBANBC Sports

Steph Curry rooting for Sixers, makes bold Finals prediction

Seth Curry is in an unusual position. He’s definitely not used to advancing further into the NBA playoffs than his older brother, future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry. Now that Steph is playing the role of supportive sibling, he’s leaning into it. Steph told the San Francisco Chronicle that he's...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Gives An Update On His Status For The Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics starting next month, numerous NBA players have to decide whether or not they want to go to Japan and represent their country. Those who go deep into the playoffs will most likely skip out on the Olympics although those who were sent home early have a good reason to want to play. One of those players is none other than Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, whose team was unable to make it to the playoffs this year.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Can Warriors help Steph Curry without breaking bank? Playoffs suggest it's possible

Warriors' Steph Curry relishes offseason of family time,... Steph Curry: How Warriors' MVP candidate outdid himself... “Can’t buy me love,” or “Money can’t buy happiness.”. Apparently, big dollars are no certain predictor of getting to kiss the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the NBA playoffs, either. Of the...
NBAarcamax.com

Warriors star Curry joins Jokic, Antetokounmpo on All-NBA first team

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA first team, the league announced Tuesday. Curry joins Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the 2020-21 season MVP, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as the leading vote getters. Curry, who averaged a league-leading 32 points this season, received 98 first-team...
NBABleacher Report

LeBron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic Headline 2020-21 All-NBA Team Selections

Add an All-NBA first team selection to Nikola Jokic's list of accomplishments during the 2020-21 season. The league MVP headlined the list of All-NBA selections, which were revealed ahead of Tuesday's second-round showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Jokic was joined by Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard on the first team.
NBAEast Bay Times

Holey Moley! Steph Curry wants to turn mini golf into a pro league?

Apparently, when you don’t make the NBA playoffs, you’ve got a lot more time on your hands. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, for example, is about to kick off the third season of “Holey Moley,” the zany televised mini-golf competition that he executive produces and appears in. To tout...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry declared point guard GOAT by former MVP candidate

There’s no debating that NBA debates won’t end. A recent remark by a former MVP candidate might raise some eyebrows after he declared Stephen Curry as the best point guard in NBA history. He chose Curry over Magic Johnson, who’s widely recognized as the GOAT PG. The Golden State Warriors...
NBANBC Sports

Zaza believes Steph would be MVP if Warriors won more games

Steph Curry did all he could to win his third NBA MVP award this season. He came up short, though, just as the Warriors did. Curry's former Warriors teammate Zaza Pachulia, who now works as a basketball operations consultant for Golden State, believes the Dubs' record is the sole reason Steph didn't take home the hardware.
NBANBC Bay Area

Joe Lacob Talks Steph Curry's Looming Warriors Contract Extension

Lacob discusses Steph's looming Warriors contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry as of right now is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. But all signs point to him signing a contract extension with the Warriors this summer. "My full expectation is...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

TNT announcer Kevin Harlan is 1 of 2 who put Warriors' Steph Curry on All-NBA second team

Jun. 18—Let's be very clear: It is not a big deal that two out of 100 media members tasked with voting for end-of-season awards decided to put Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on their All-NBA second team ballot. Curry ultimately got 98 votes for the first team and easily qualified for that honor, which makes sense, given that he separately finished third for MVP with the same group of voters.