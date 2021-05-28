Steph Curry: How Warriors’ MVP candidate outdid himself at age 33
Curry, 33, finished with more points (32 per game), more rebounds (5.5) and fewer fouls (1.9) than he did as a 28-year-old unanimous MVP. Many of his other numbers — 48.2% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals — weren't far from what he averaged a half-decade ago. But unlike that 2015-16 season, Curry did it without the spacing Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Harrison Barnes provide.www.warriorscentral.com