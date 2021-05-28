Cancel
Jackson, MS

St. Dominic Hospital Improves Patient Care Through Innovative Triage Protocol Via Telehealth Platform, Pulsara

By Fire Engineering Staff
FireEngineering.com
Cover picture for the articleHow one Mississippi hospital pioneered a cross-departmental triage workflow in their facility by leveraging a mobile-first telehealth communications platform. BOZEMAN, Mont., May 24, 2021 — Pulsara, the leading telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations, announced today that St. Dominic Hospital, located in Jackson, MS, has pioneered an innovative new triage protocol that uses Pulsara’s platform to improve care team communication and patient care. After initially embracing Pulsara for front-end stroke and STEMI care, the hospital recently saw an opportunity to further improve other cross-departmental workflows via the same mobile-first platform.

