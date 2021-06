CHARLOTTE — Next week, the Charlotte community will gather to remember four lives lost in a mass shooting that happened nearly a year ago on Beatties Ford Road. Kelly Miller, Dairyon Stevenson, Jamaa Cassell, and Christopher Gleaton were shot and killed during a Juneteenth block party last year. Seven others were injured by gunfire, and five people, who were trying to run away, were hit by vehicles. Investigators say the suspects fired more than 150 rounds into the crowd. No one has been arrested for the crime. Mario Black was friends with three of the victims. He was there when those shots were fired.