Apple gets rare sell rating as New Street downgrades and predicts nearly 30% stock decline

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort downgraded Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) from Conviction Buy to Neutral with a price target of $33.00 (from $37.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent outperformance of the shares (HUN up 109% in the last year vs. S&P 500 up 45%) and peaking MDI margins/pricing, we are downgrading HUN from Buy to Neutral and remove the shares from our Conviction List based on valuation. Since being added to the Americas Buy list (May 9, 2019) and Americas Conviction List (November 18, 2019), shares have increased 56%/32% vs. 61%/45% for our coverage universe and 46%/34% for the S&P 500. We attribute the outperformance to cyclical uplift in MDI."