Apple gets rare sell rating as New Street downgrades and predicts nearly 30% stock decline
Apple could see a significant decline in sales of its flagship iPhone, and investors should get out before the stock tumbles, according to a note from New Street Research. The tech giant reported nearly $48 billion in iPhone sales for its fiscal second quarter, helping the company blow past analyst estimates for earnings and revenue. Several analysts have said the iPhone 12 was part of a new supercycle for Apple.www.cnbc.com