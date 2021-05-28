Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Jan. 6 riot commission is basically toast

By Jazz Shaw
Hot Air
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Joe Manchin’s best efforts at being persuasive and the Democrat’s enlistment of grieving family members, the Senate vote on creating a commission to study the causes of the January 6th Capitol Hill riot have been “put on hold.” The vote had already been pushed back until today, but now it’s not even on the calendar. You don’t need to be a swamp insider to read into this news. Chuck Schumer has whipped the votes and they aren’t even close to 60. And this wasn’t even a vote on creating the commission. It was just a vote on opening the measure up for discussion. This isn’t a budget measure, so they can’t threaten to shove it through via reconciliation and that means that the filibuster will essentially kill it. (Associated Press)

hotair.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Commission#Legislature#Senate Republicans#Capitol Hill#Associated Press#Gop#Capitol Police#Democrats#Democratic#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats learn hard truths about Capitol breach

FBI Director Christopher Wray punched a sizable hole in the Democrats’ narrative about the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol complex. He reminded Democrats that the event was nothing like the “horror” of 9/11. He taught them that the word “insurrection” has a precise legal meaning and that he can’t use the term in the same way that Democrats hug the word. He also noted that there were three groups at the Capitol that day, and not all of them were committing violent crimes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why 21 House Republicans balked at medals for Capitol police

There was a brief political consensus in the immediate aftermath of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The left, right, and center could all agree on a simple truth: participating in a riotous assault against the nation's seat of government, in the hopes of derailing our electoral system, is a serious attack against our democracy.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The folly of bullying Joe Manchin

President JOE BIDEN is scheduled to meet Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN for some five hours of talks in Geneva starting at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time. It’s their first meeting in a decade. If the past is any guide, Putin will pull his favorite power move and delay the meeting to...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Who Is Trump Reaching?

“The Republican Party is just a name,” Steve Bannon told me last week. I had called him to ask about the influence he believes his old boss still carries inside the GOP. “The bulk of it is a populist, nationalist party led by Donald Trump.” As for the rest of it? “The Republican Party, pre-2016, are the modern Whigs,” he added, referring to the national party that collapsed in the mid-19th century over divided views on slavery.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Senate Republican touts party's effort to make Biden a 'half-term president'

Sen. John Barrasso said that the GOP is aiming to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back Congress during next year’s elections. “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” the Wyoming Republican said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House.”
NFLPosted by
CNN

Why McConnell and Trump are on a collision course

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made one thing very clear: He is going to work very hard to make sure that the strongest general election candidate emerges from contested GOP primaries for the Senate next year. "There's no question that in order to win, you have to, in...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Calls grow louder for Breyer to retire after McConnell vow

McConnell won’t allow vote on Biden SCOTUS nominee if GOP regains Senate in 2022. Senators ask for 10 years of Supreme Court justices’ travel records. SCOTUS unanimously blocks thousands of immigrants from getting permanent status. TSA mask mandate all for show and other commentary. Democrats and progressives stepped up their...