The Jan. 6 riot commission is basically toast

Despite Joe Manchin’s best efforts at being persuasive and the Democrat’s enlistment of grieving family members, the Senate vote on creating a commission to study the causes of the January 6th Capitol Hill riot have been “put on hold.” The vote had already been pushed back until today, but now it’s not even on the calendar. You don’t need to be a swamp insider to read into this news. Chuck Schumer has whipped the votes and they aren’t even close to 60. And this wasn’t even a vote on creating the commission. It was just a vote on opening the measure up for discussion. This isn’t a budget measure, so they can’t threaten to shove it through via reconciliation and that means that the filibuster will essentially kill it. (Associated Press)