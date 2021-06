The Toronto Blue Jays have announced two roster moves prior to Tuesday night’s ball game with the Chicago White Sox. Starting catcher Danny Jansen has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain with the team recalling Riley Adams in a corresponding move, who will also be making his major league debut on Tuesday night. The timetable for Jansen’s return is still up in the air and could potentially be on the injured list longer than the 10 days.