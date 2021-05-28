Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, OH

Donna Skoda on the Latest Numbers Heading Into Memorial Day Weekend Featured

By Tony Mazur
wakr.net
 19 days ago

Memorial Day of 2021 will look a lot more like 2019 than 2020 with families getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases are down. Donna Skoda is the health commissioner at Summit County Public Health, and she joined the Ray Horner Morning Show to discuss the latest numbers heading into the holiday weekend. She also talked about the difference between this coronavirus in the warmer months than the cold ones, the efficacy and availability of the vaccine, a possible third booster, and any concerns she has with public gatherings heating up.

wakr.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...