Donna Skoda on the Latest Numbers Heading Into Memorial Day Weekend Featured

Memorial Day of 2021 will look a lot more like 2019 than 2020 with families getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases are down. Donna Skoda is the health commissioner at Summit County Public Health, and she joined the Ray Horner Morning Show to discuss the latest numbers heading into the holiday weekend. She also talked about the difference between this coronavirus in the warmer months than the cold ones, the efficacy and availability of the vaccine, a possible third booster, and any concerns she has with public gatherings heating up.