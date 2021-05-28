Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

PM suggests Olympics can ‘take place safely’ as Japan extends Covid crackdown

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RX8w7_0aETyiPu00
The Olympic rings (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested the Olympic Games “can take place safely” in Japan this summer, according to No 10, despite doubts over whether spectators can attend.

Japan has extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by 20 days, with infections still not slowing, as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days.

The state of emergency in the host capital was scheduled to end on Monday, but hospitals in some areas are still overflowing with Covid-19 patients and serious cases have recently hit new highs.

Olympic organisers must decide at around the end of the 20 days whether to allow any domestic fans at all, after overseas spectators were banned months ago.

The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and noted Japan’s efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely

Despite the extended measures, Mr Johnson appeared to offer his Japanese counterpart a vote of confidence from the UK during a phone call on Friday.

The 2020 Games have already been delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but the push to deliver on holding them in Tokyo has led to protests in Japan.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this morning ahead of the UK’s G7 summit next month.

“The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and noted Japan’s efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.”

The two leaders also discussed the debut deployment of aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to Japan on its trip through the Pacific.

The voyage comes after the UK Government’s Integrated Review of defence and foreign policy decided that Britain should “tilt” its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region, seen as a response to the growing influence of China on the world stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ujbzh_0aETyiPu00
The Prime Minister visited HMS Queen Elizabeth before its deployment from Portsmouth last week (PA Wire)

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Suga reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the UK-Japan relationship and looked forward to the UK’s Carrier Strike Group visiting Japan later this year,” No 10 said.

“The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Suga for his support for the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“They looked forward to seeing each other in Cornwall in two weeks’ time.”

Mr Johnson, speaking after visiting the flagship vessel in Portsmouth before it set sail last week, denied that the deployment is “confrontational”.

He said: “One of the things we’ll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea and, in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.”

During their phone call, the two men set out their joint aims for the G7 gathering in Carbis Bay, including their commitment to make progress on beating coronavirus globally, tackling climate change, preserving biodiversity and nature, and increasing girls’ access to education around the world.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Covid#Japanese#Hms Queen Elizabeth#The Uk Government#Carrier Strike Group#Trans Pacific Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

MPs back extension of Covid-19 restrictions until July 19

MPs have approved the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19, although Boris Johnson suffered a major rebellion from members of his own party over the delay. The Prime Minister was spared a defeat as Labour backed plans for a four-week delay to the end of lockdown measures,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: 10,000 volunteers quit ahead of rescheduled Games as Japan battles Covid-19 infections

Approximately 10,000 Olympic volunteers have quit ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Games this summer as Japan continues to battle Covid infections.The Games, which were set to take place last summer but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are due to begin on 23 July.Seiko Hashimoto, president of this summer’s Olympics, said on Thursday that she is “100 per cent” convinced that the Games will go ahead, despite much of Japan remaining under a state of emergency – with 50 days to go until the event begins.Organisers now face another hurdle, however, with approximately 10,000 of 80,000 Games volunteers having...
Public Healthstateofpress.com

Japan PM Suga seen calling snap election after Olympics: Report | Coronavirus pandemic News

Most likely scenario is for the Japanese leader to dissolve parliament after the end of the Paralympics in September. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, a media report has said, showing his resolve to push ahead with the Games despite the country’s struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
WorldMetro International

UK PM Johnson backs Tokyo Olympics, Japan wants more G7 support

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due...
Asiainsidethegames.biz

Half of Japanese public think Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place

Half of the Japanese public think the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place as planned in July and August, as shown in a survey by daily newspaper Yomiuri. Conducted from June 4 to 6, 50 per cent of the respondents said the Games would happen and 26 per cent said they would occur without spectators.
WorldBirmingham Star

US eases COVID-19 travel warning to Japan ahead of Olympics

Washington [US], June 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States eased COVID-19-related travel restrictions to Japan ahead of the upcoming Olympics, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday. "Reconsider travel to Japan due to COVID-19," the notice read. Before traveling to Japan, Americans are urged to discuss upcoming trips with...
TravelFlight Global.com

EU adds Japan to list of Covid-safe countries for air travel

European Union regulators have today added only Japan to the list of countries from which it recommends restrictions on non-essential travel into the bloc can be lifted. Last month the EU cleared a path to opening up member-state borders to international travel by adopting guidelines recommending the easing of travel restrictions for fully Covid-vaccinated people and those traveling from countries considered to have the virus under control.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Japan’s Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO: When Olympics organisers shifted the marathon occasion from Tokyo to the northern metropolis of Sapporo, they did so due to considerations concerning the intense summer season warmth within the Japanese capital. Two years down the monitor, critics say organisers have successfully leapt from the frying pan into the hearth.