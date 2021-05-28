Fitter Together challenge: Drinking more water during the month of June

New research confirms what many suspected: alcohol use and risky drinking rose among Americans over the last year. “Our first survey showed overall increases in alcohol consumption and risky drinking in the early phase of the pandemic period,” said health economist Carolina Barbosa. “By April, we saw increased alcohol use overall and more individuals showing risky drinking, especially for certain groups — such as women, people with minor children in the home and Black adults — when compared to pre-pandemic drinking.” The findings also showed that people who said they use alcohol to cope with stress increased their drinking more during the pandemic than people who didn’t use alcohol to cope. Barbosa suggests considering how loosened alcohol restrictions — allowing home delivery, curbside pickup and cocktails-to-go — when people are under extra strain can poorly impact public health.