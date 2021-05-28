Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Fitter Together challenge: Drinking more water during the month of June

WFAA
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the warmer months! We are sliding into summer with a hot new challenge: Hydration.

www.wfaa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Hydration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ScienceMindBodyGreen

Mood Making: How Drinking More Water Can Benefit Your Emotions

Human emotions have a lot in common with water (follow us here). Just like the ocean, our emotions come in waves—they rise, they fall, and they're constantly in flow. Perhaps it's the fact that our bodies are 60% water, but it seems to make intuitive sense that drinking more water greatly benefits our emotions.
Lifestylewomensrunning.com

7 Simple Ways to Drink More Water

Summer revolves around water: weekends at the beach, laps at the pool, and sweat-drenched runs. But despite how much time we spend swimming and sweltering, many of us forget to drink our daily dose of H2O. Though recommendations vary, a general rule is to aim for half your body weight in ounces of water, more if you’re working out intensely or in the heat.
Weight LossPosted by
Z107.3

One Easy Trick to Help You Drink More Water, Boost Immunity and Lose Weight

Drinking enough water every day is easier said than done, but when we drink the right amount, our bodies reap benefits such as increased focus, more energy, natural weight loss, and better digestion. Staying hydrated supports immune health and can give our daily workout performance a boost and improves how we feel physically and mentally. The flip side is that drinking less than we need undermines all of those things.
Fitnessfox26houston.com

Tips to stay hydrated and drink more water

And as the days get warmer, It gets more and more important to stay hydrated. Today is National Hydration Day. Dr. John Higgins from UT Health gives us some tips on how to keep hydrated this summer.
Healthcrowrivermedia.com

Are you drinking enough water daily?

With the extremely high temperatures we’ve experienced, it’s a good time to focus on hydration. Water is essential for life. It accounts for about 60% of our body weight and performs crucial roles such as carrying nutrients and waste products between our major organs, helping to regulate body temperature, lubricating our joints and acting as a shock absorber.
Kidsmomjunction.com

13 Ways To Encourage Your Child To Drink Water

Water helps regulate our body temperature, carries nutrients and oxygen to cells, and protects our internal organs and tissues. The body loses water throughout the day through sweat, urine, and even our breath, and thus, the water lost from the body has to be replaced to avoid dehydration. It is...
Lifestylethebitbag.com

This drinking bottle will make your tap water clean and safe to drink!

Although traveling to an unfamiliar place can give you a different kind of euphoria, it can be a struggle if you do not have access to safe and clean water. That’s why one of the biggest dilemmas of a traveler is diarrhea. Now that more people are going on adventures, solution providers start looking into constant traveling pain points to offer great innovation. This one, in particular, can purify every water perfect for your travels — the CrazyCap2 Bottle.
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 10 Best Alkaline Water Options to Drink This 2021

If you haven’t stepped inside the wonderful world of alkaline water, well come on in, the door is open. Whether you’re the athletic type or enjoy sitting in your free time, consuming alkaline water is said to have more than a few health benefits than regular bottled water, which we’ll cover at the end — so stick around.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Eight Reasons You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water Everyday

It's no secret how much I love lemons. In fact, a listener just made me a quilt that has lemon fabric squares sewn into it. Lemons are so delicious to me, I have said that if Lemon Pledge was edible, I would eat it. It's almost a food obsession. Yes, I know I sound lemon crazy, but lemons actually have many health benefits that turn my lemon obsession into a health choice. Right? LOL.
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

Beer Institute poll says drinking habits unchanged during the pandemic: ‘The perception that people are drinking more is false’

Americans’ drinking habits — what they drink and how much — are about the same as they were pre-pandemic, according to new research conducted by Echelon Insights on behalf of the Beer Institute. Overall, the survey found that a majority of those polled reported drinking about the same amount of beer, and with approximately the same frequency, since the pandemic began. This is in stark contrast to the widely held assumption that people are drinking more during the pandemic.
DrinksWTAX

Drinking rose during pandemic, more for certain groups

New research confirms what many suspected: alcohol use and risky drinking rose among Americans over the last year. “Our first survey showed overall increases in alcohol consumption and risky drinking in the early phase of the pandemic period,” said health economist Carolina Barbosa. “By April, we saw increased alcohol use overall and more individuals showing risky drinking, especially for certain groups — such as women, people with minor children in the home and Black adults — when compared to pre-pandemic drinking.” The findings also showed that people who said they use alcohol to cope with stress increased their drinking more during the pandemic than people who didn’t use alcohol to cope. Barbosa suggests considering how loosened alcohol restrictions — allowing home delivery, curbside pickup and cocktails-to-go — when people are under extra strain can poorly impact public health.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Don’t drink the water

Do you remember the Love Canal environmental disaster during the 1970s? The Love Canal was used as a dumping place by Hooker Chemical Co. to dispose of tons of chemical byproducts, causing an environmental disaster that became the first Superfund site. We seem to have a mini version of that occurring right here in our community. There is a steady stream of water running along a conduit separating our city limit from Santa Barbara County. The water appears to originate just behind the Carpinteria Cemetery, courses along the western edge of Sandpiper Mobile Home Park and empties into the Carpinteria Salt Marsh.
Drinksiharare.com

6 Ways Drinking Tea Can Be Good for Women During Their ‘Time of the Month’

6 Ways Drinking Tea Can Be Good for Women During Their ‘Time of the Month’. Let’s face it, ladies, periods can, at times, become really discomforting. They come with symptoms like headaches, abdominal cramps, nausea and bloating, and they can affect your productivity and ability to work. Adding certain teas to your diet in this infamous time of the month can help soothe you and make you feel better. The sweet and refreshing taste of one cup of tea can relieve you from the pains and discomfort caused by these menstrual cramps. Here are some reasons why you should consider drinking tea when that dreaded period of the month kicks in.
Food & DrinksMedicineNet.com

What Is the Healthiest Drink Besides Water?

When it comes to staying hydrated, flushing out toxins, and maintaining healthy organs, water can’t be beat. But what if your child doesn’t like drinking plain water, and wants more options for their 8-ounce cups of fluids a day?. Here are 8 drinks besides water that don’t contain artificial or...
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

City of Bend Drinking Water Remains Safe through Chlorine Supply Challenge

The City of Bend water remains clean and safe amidst the recent developments of a chlorine supply chain interruption and shortage affecting the West Coast. “Our drinking water coming out of your tap remains safe to drink and use,” says Michael Buettner, City of Bend Utility Department director. “Protection of public health is the City of Bend Utility Department’s number one priority.”