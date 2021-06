The third match between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers will be held at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8:05 PM EDT. The Athletics lost the first meeting with the Rangers but they bounced back in the second match and ended with a score of 13-6. Oakland made 13 runs, 15 hits, and 13 RBIs in the game. Matt Chapman homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. Sean Murphy scored the final point in the 9th inning. The team ranks 2nd in the AL West standings with a 45-30 record.